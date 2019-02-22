Vehicle crashes into Montgomery’s Renaissance Hotel sign

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in front of the downtown Renaissance Hotel.
One of the vehicles, a Hyundai SUV, crashed into the hotel’s large stone and concrete sign.
Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett said the cause of the crash appears to be medical related but added the crash involved only minor injuries.
At least one person was transported to an area hospital according to a WSFA 12 News crew on the scene.
