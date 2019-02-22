Walk-Ons Bistreaux & Bar to open at Eastchase

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A new restaurant is coming to the Eastchase area. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar will open near the start of 2020 and will offer patrons options for “date night, a drink, girl’s night out, or family dinner.”
Walk-On’s features a particular emphasis on sports – and by extension - game day. This means that you can show up for most of your favorite sporting events.
There are currently 25 locations around the Southeast.
Read more on this new opening at Central Alabama Weekend.
