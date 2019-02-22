Wiregrass high school receives historic designation honor

OZARK, AL (WSFA) - The site of a former high school in Ozark is now carved in history.
Friday, former students and teachers of D.A. Smith High School gathered for a special ceremony to recognize the school’s induction into the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage and view the historic marker detailing the school’s history.
The school was built in 1939 for black students. It was formerly Ozark Negro High School and later renamed in honor of the former principal D.A. Smith.
“Today we gather to honor the people who taught and went to school here, to recognize the significance Professor D.A. Smith had on everyone’s lives, and how this once segregated school brought hope and equality to the next generation of students to enter its doors. This is truly a historic place,” said Hannah Garmon with the Alabama Historic Commission.
D.A. Smith High School is the only school in Dale County listed on the historic registry.
50 years after the last graduating class left the high school, D.A. Smith is now a diverse middle school. While the school still holds the name of its former principal, former graduates had been concerned that the history of their time at the school was lost...until now.
“I don’t know what happened to our trophies. We had access to a yearbook and I haven’t heard of that yet," said Class of 1967 graduate Aubrey Matthews.
“No history has been reported concerning the D.A. Smith High School of Ozark. Today is a new beginning. We did and do exist,” said Class of 1969 grad Michael Matthews.
During the ceremony, the school and former principal D.A. Smith were also honored by the city of Ozark and the county.
