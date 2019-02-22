Woman’s body found in Lee County creek

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found in a creek Friday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. after a motorist reported seeing a body in the water on Lee Road 454 near the Landmark subdivision. That’s located in the southeastern area of the county near Phenix City.
Once on the scene, law enforcement found what appeared to be a woman’s remains at the bottom of a steep embankment, just off the roadway in a creek.
The woman’s identity has not been determined. Her remains will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery to determine a cause of death.
Anyone who may have information in regard to this case is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334.749.5651, the Lee County Crimestoppers Hotline at 1-888-522-7847 or any local law enforcement agency.
