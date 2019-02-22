WSFA 12 News to host Boy & Girls Club Telethon

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is joining the Boys & Girls Club of the River Region to host a telethon that will raise money for the clubs in our area!
The telethon runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. We’ll provide a phone number to call at that time. Tune into all of WSFA 12 News’ newscasts that day for coverage and interviews from people impacted by the Boys & Girls Club!
This will be the first time we’ve teamed up for such an event, so tune in and help make it a big success.
The nonprofit organization has three clubs in the Montgomery area that help more than 1,300 disadvantaged kids with development programs. The clubs help each child grow into healthy, responsible and caring young adults.
