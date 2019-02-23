Alabama Possible pushes students to complete FAFSA before March 1 priority deadline

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - If you are the parent of a graduating senior, an important deadline is coming up.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid priority deadline for many colleges is March 1.
Alabama Possible is making an aggressive push in the final weeks of February to get students to complete the FAFSA before the deadline in order to make sure no high school senior misses out on college aid.
Micheal Barr is very close to making his final choice on what college to attend in the fall.
“I applied to 18 schools and now I have narrowed it down to 4," said Michael Barr, a LAMP High School senior.
Rashaylia Bell has already made her decision.
“I accepted a full ride to ASU," said Rashaylia Bell, another LAMP High School senior.
While this is an exciting time for these LAMP seniors, the cost of getting a degree can be overwhelming. By filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or (FAFSA) both Barr and Bell are feeling more confident.
“It weighed heavily on my mind because I’ve lived with a single mom for six years," said Barr. “Being able to get more affordable loans or the Pell Grant, it just lifts a burden.”
“I have tuition, books, and required fees, but still need money for housing. With my financial aid I will be able to stay on campus instead of at home. Filling out the financial aid form was fairly easy," Bell said.
Alabama Possible is a statewide non-profit organization that manages Cash for College, which encourages students to fill out the FAFSA.
Kristina Scott, executive director of Alabama Possible, said students who file their FAFSA before March 1 will get twice as much aid as students who file later.
Scott said they want families to find out every single cent they can get to help pay for college without breaking the bank.
“Last year we left $47 million in grant money on the table. You can access that grant money and it can be used to go to a four-year school or two-year school and be in a transfer program. It can also go towards a technical education program," Scott said.
There are lots of ways to fill out the financial aid form. You can access online or download the my student aid app on your mobile device.
“It is a game changer particularly for those families who do not have computers at home or reliable Wi-Fi connection at home," Scott said.
Cash for College Alabama has a number or resources to help those filling out the financial aid form.
