Alabama, West Virginia agree to football series in 2026-27

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Alabama and West Virginia have agreed to a home-and-home football series with games in 2026 and 2027.
West Virginia made the announcement Friday.
Alabama will play in Morgantown on Sept. 5, 2026. The Mountaineers will play at Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 4, 2027.
The teams have met once before. Alabama beat West Virginia 33-23 in the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.
