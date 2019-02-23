Body found in Lee County creek identified as Georgia woman

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has identified a woman whose body was found in a Lee County creek Friday afternoon.
Amy Katherine Hagler, 47, of Columbus, Georgia, was identified as the woman found.
Deputies responded to a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. Friday after a motorist reported seeing a body in the water on Lee Road 454 near the Landmark subdivision. That’s located in the southeastern area of the county near Phenix City.
Once on the scene, law enforcement found what appeared to be a woman’s remains at the bottom of a steep embankment, just off the roadway in a creek.
According to Harris, it does not appear Hagler’s body had been in the water long before being found.
Her cause of death is still being investigated.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if anyone has any information related to this case to call 334-749-5651 or the coroner’s office at 334-737-3620, or the coroner’s secret witness line at 334-745-8686.
