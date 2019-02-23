First Alert: Mainly dry today, but storms arrive tonight

In our part of the world, the wind shear and instability will be maximized in west Alabama. So, we’ll suggest the highest risk of severe weather will be in places like Demopolis, Uniontown, Marion, Maplesville and Clanton. As the line moves eastward, low level wind fields become more unidirectional and instability decreases, so the severe weather risk is lower (but still present) for places like Alex City, Prattville, Montgomery, Wetumpka, Selma, Lowndesboro and Camden.