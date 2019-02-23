First Alert: Mainly dry today, but storms arrive tonight

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked much of north Mississippi and northwest Alabama under their “Moderate” risk category - this is a 4 on a scale of 1-5. Tornadoes, some strong, are possible there, and large swaths of damaging wind are a distinct possibility, too.
An initial cluster of dangerous storms will form late this afternoon in Mississippi and move into northwest Alabama. We believe this will pass just northwest of our area, but we’ll keep a close eye on Marengo and Perry counties.
Then, late tonight, after 10pm, a line of storms will move from Mississippi and sweep across the entire area before exiting southeast Alabama early Sunday morning.
In our part of the world, the wind shear and instability will be maximized in west Alabama. So, we’ll suggest the highest risk of severe weather will be in places like Demopolis, Uniontown, Marion, Maplesville and Clanton. As the line moves eastward, low level wind fields become more unidirectional and instability decreases, so the severe weather risk is lower (but still present) for places like Alex City, Prattville, Montgomery, Wetumpka, Selma, Lowndesboro and Camden.
East of there, the cluster of storms should weaken, and severe weather is unlikely.
Bottom line - you need multiple, reliable ways of receiving weather warnings overnight, just in case. And, you need to pick a safe place within your home to go in the event a tornado warning is issued for your location, and everyone in your home needs to know where that “safe place” is located.
Rain ends quickly and much cooler air arrives Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the 60s, a solid 20 degrees cooler than today! Cool, dry weather continues Monday and Tuesday, before more rain arrives by the middle of next week.
