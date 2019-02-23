Georgiana eyes program’s first state title

GEORGIANA, AL (WSFA) - For Georgiana, they are hoping the fourth time is the charm.
The Georgiana boys basketball team will play in its fourth straight Final Four up in Birmingham next week.
“That would be the ultimate feeling to win that state championship after falling short a couple times,” said head coach Kirk Norris.
The Panthers are looking to reverse their curse in the Magic City as they’ve come up short of winning a championship their last three trips.
“It was very heartbreaking, but we knew we would be back,” said senior guard Dalvin Dix. “We just have to keep our mindset right.”
“If nothing else can motivate you, that definitely can,” said Norris. “To get the ultimate prize and not to have that feeling of walking off that court as the runner-up.”
A new Panther attitude has this team believing this is their year.
“I feel like this team is ready,” said Dix. “Everybody has their head on straight.”
“I can say that we are more hungrier than the past teams here at Georgiana,” said center Martavius Payton. “We want the championship more than the last couple teams that have been here.”
With their sights set on their first state championship in program history, this team knows there’s no room for error when they make it to Birmingham.
“We just have to play her own game,” said Dix. “That’s the main thing. And just stay focused.”
The Panthers will open up play against Decatur Heritage on Monday. Tip-off is set for 10:30 a.m.
