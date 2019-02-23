Group partners with AU to give free tax preparation services

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - SaveFirst Community Outreach, a branch of Impact America, is partnering with Auburn University and the City of Auburn to offer free tax preparation services at the Boykin Community Center.
“Any services that we can provide people on limited income is beneficial,” said City of Auburn, Housing and Community Development Coordinator Ashley Simpson.
City officials say they often work with low to moderate income families and a lot of times they don’t know about the money they’re missing out on.
Tax preparation officials say with all of the new laws, tax preparation can be confusing and so it’s important for residents to take advantage of all of the credits that they qualify for.
Paid tax preparers will charge about $400 in a lot of working communities for really simple returns," said SaveFirst Director Mary Kate Thomas. “We want to make that easier for people in Auburn and also make sure that the communities in Auburn get all of the money that they deserve.”
Tax preparation by the IRS-certified volunteers is free for households earning up to $55,000 a year with children or up to $20,000 without children. The free services are being offered from now through April.
The free services are being held at both the Boykin Community Center and the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church. To set up your free appointment call 1-888-99-TAX-AL (82925).
