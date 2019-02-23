Heart health screenings educate on dangers of heart disease

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - February is Heart Health Month in America, and with heart disease being the leading cause of death in the United States, Jackson Hospital held its annual Heart Health Screening event to educate the public on the dangers of heart disease.
“Cardiologists are talking with their patients, kind of giving them recommendations especially to follow up with your physician. We have our diabetes educator and our pharmacist as well to talk about medications and the importance of continuing to take them,” said Kaitlin Johnson with Jackson Hospital.
At the event, patients had the opportunity to take several different tests, including: blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, among many others.
“It’s always good to be preventative and to know your baseline and to be able to prevent catastrophic cardiac events, such as heart attacks," said Jackson Hospital Director of Cardiovascular Services Shayna Parlette.
Parlette said it’s necessary for people to take their heart health seriously, because many cardiac and stroke events can be prevented with education and action.
“Being proactive," said Parlette. "Taking responsibility for their health and just preventative measures in order to catch risks before they’ve had an event.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year, and early detection is vital for survival.
Some medical conditions that put people at risk for heart disease include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity.
Symptoms of a heart attack are chest pain, upper body pain, shortness of breath, nausea and cold sweats.
If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention.
