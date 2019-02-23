Police investigating possible sexual assault at Wetumpka High School

WETUMPKA, AL (WSFA) - The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a possible sexual assault incident at Wetumpka High School, Wetumpka Police Cpl. Sean Blackburn said.
According to Blackburn, the alleged incident happened Friday and involved two juvenile students.
Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis said police and WHS school administrators are working together in this investigation.
“The administration at Wetumpka High School is investigating the situation and the allegations and working with DHR and the Wetumpka Police Department to make sure everything is investigated properly,” Dennis said in a statement.
Blackburn said due to the age of the students, the information released is very limited. He also said all limited details and future developments will be released at a later time to “preserve the integrity of the investigation and protect the identity of those involved."
