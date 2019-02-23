Police investigating shooting at party in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham PD is investigating a shooting that took place Friday night in East Birmingham that claimed the lives of two people.
Per authorities, the incident happened late Friday night around 10:49 p.m. Officers received a report of multiple shots fired at a home on Carnation Drive in East Birmingham.
Once they arrived, officers found an unresponsive victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also found another person in the house who had been shot. That person was treated at UAB for non-life threatening injuries.
Officers later learned that two other people had been shot and had been transported to St. Vincent’s East Hospital by a private vehicle. One of the victims died due to his injuries. The other victim was treated and released.
Authorities confirmed that an altercation had taken place at a party inside the residence. Authorities do have a person in custody, but have not released his name at this time.
Authorities are asking that anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
