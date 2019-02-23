Prattville’s Stanley-Jensen Stadium sports new $400K playing turf

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Prattville High School football tight end Taylor Thompson is already counting down the days until the home season opener.
“Yes, sir I am very excited about it," he said.
It’s not just because it’ll be a new season. Thompson wants to play on the entirely new turf at Stanley-Jensen Stadium.
“We’ve been playing on the same surface for a while now and we have a new turf being built in and helps rebuild Prattville’s football program," Thompson explained.
The new turf replaces one that had been used for about a decade. Ground crews have more sewing to do and big bags of rubber pellets to spread over the field. The new turf is said to be better quality with more cushion.
“From a practice standpoint, let’s say, for example, Monday and Tuesday and it’s pouring down raining and we can’t get on our practice field," said head football coach Caleb Ross, “and then we can go use that stadium, and if you didn’t have that opportunity, you’re out of luck.”
The new turf cost the city of Prattville more than $400,000. Paid in cash, paid in full.
“As the foot traffic goes through there, the amount of traffic that goes through there, this type of material is really for the best for the high schools," said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie.
“The new surface is more colorful with the city’s logo at mid-field. And in front of the homestand, you’ll find a tribute to longtime local sports writer Jimmy White who died four years ago at age 82.
”It’ll be completely new, no wears or tears and no holes," said Thompson, who stands a solid 6′3″ and 220 pounds.
The new season is just months away and we’re told the field will be more than ready by then. The last stitch should be sewn in and the last pellet dropped within a week.
