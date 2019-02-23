River Region celebrates Mardi Gras Saturday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The good times were rolling across the River Region Saturday as Montgomery and Millbrook celebrated Mardi Gras.
Montgomery hosted its sixth annual Mardi Gras Block Party and Cajun Cookoff as WSFA’s very own Mark Bullock and Tonya Terry were the masters of ceremony.
“We had over 10-plus restaurants that came out and showed everybody their stuff and people have full bellies thanks to them,” said President of Montgomery’s Downtown Business Association Jonathan Avant.
Avant was very pleased with Saturday’s turnout, saying it really gave people the chance to see what Montgomery was all about.
“It means everything. I think when you go to a downtown of a city you really get a glimpse of what that city really is, so when they come down today and where they see the community out having a good time," he said. “I think they really get a true essence of what Montgomery is and who Montgomery is."
It was Montgomery but with a little bit of two cities well-known for their Mardi Gras celebrations mixed in.
"It’s a perfect representation of what the city of Montgomery is, but we’re just sprinkling a little bit of Mobile and New Orleans flavor on top of it,” Avant said.
Avant said Saturday’s festivities benefited two local non-profit organizations: That’s My Child and Valiant Cross.
Millbrook, citizens gathered as their Mardi Gras festivities kicked off at 9 a.m. and was capped off with a parade at noon.
