Sheriff: Boyfriend beats girlfriend, burns her with iron

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 29-year-old Brandon Elliott and charged him with first-degree domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment of his girlfriend.
Investigators say Elliott burned his girlfriend with an iron and then beat her. It allegedly happened at a home in the Savannah Court neighborhood in Deatsville around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators say the woman drove herself to her mother-in-law’s house who in turn took her to a hospital in Montgomery. Hospital staff called police once doctors realized the nature of the woman’s injuries.
Deputies arrested Elliott at the home. Court documents show his bond has been set at $200,000.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
