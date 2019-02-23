South AL man’s car catches fire after crash, man dies

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Covington County man is dead after his car overturned and also caught fire Friday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.
ALEA Sgt. Drew Brooks said Joseph Ryan Ballard, 33, of Andalusia, died in the single-vehicle crash. Brooks said the 1996 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Ballard was driving on U.S. Highway 331 near mile marker 10 left the roadway.
Brooks said the crash happened around 5:48 p.m. Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate.
