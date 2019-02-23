Stanley Donen, director of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,′ dies at 94

The 1940s and '50s were the prime era for Hollywood musicals and no filmmaker contributed more to the magic than Donen, among the last survivors from that era and one willing to extend the limits of song and dance into the surreal. He was part of the unit behind such unforgettable scenes as Kelly dancing with an animated Jerry the mouse in "Anchors Aweigh," Astaire's gravity-defying spin across the ceiling in "Royal Wedding," and, the all-time triumph, Kelly ecstatically splashing about as he performs the title number in "Singin' in the Rain."