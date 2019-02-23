Troy man indicted on murder charge in case of missing woman

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A Troy man was indicted for murder by a Pike County grand jury in connection with the disappearance of a woman last September, according to Troy police.
Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said Bruce Earl Bogan, 50, has been charged with the murder of of 33-year-old Katherine Louise Davis.
Davis was reported missing Sept. 26, 2018 by a family member. Three days later, her body was found in a wooded area on Pike County Road 1128. Her disappearance was ruled a homicide.
Barr said Bogan was named as a suspect early on in the investigation. When investigators went to make contact with Bogan after Davis’s body was recovered, Barr said investigators found Bogan fled the area just before their arrival.
The sheriff’s office was able to obtain a warrant on Bogan for a SORNA violation, as Barr said Bogan was a registered sex offender.
The U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Fore assisted in the search for Bogan and found him at a homeless shelter in Memphis, Tennessee, in November 2018.
He was extradited back to Alabama and has been in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections ever since.
Bogan has been placed under a $500,000 bond plus 10 percent cash by the grand jury, Barr said. He also had his parole revoked for his SORNA violation.
The case still remains under investigation.
