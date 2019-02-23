Weeks pass with no suspect in Montgomery woman’s fatal hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s been nearly two weeks since an elderly woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Montgomery’s Edgemont Avenue.
Miriam Thomas, 79, was struck by what officials believe to be a small gray or silver sedan on the morning of Feb. 7. Neighbors remember Thomas as the woman who would “sweep the streets.”
“She was always out cleaning and sweeping," Yolanda McCree, one of Thomas’s neighbors, said. “She took pride in the neighborhood. She would always be cleaning, sweeping and picking up trash every time you saw her, I mean that’s what she did.”
According to McCree, sweeping was what Thomas was doing when she was hit, and added that when Thomas’ body was found in the road, her broom was lying next to her.
“I want them to come forward, because I don’t see how their conscience could not let them come forward and, you know, take responsibility for your actions," McCree said.
McCree hadn’t seen the full surveillance video CrimeStoppers released of the incident, but after explaining to her what happened in the video, she became outraged.
“Mercy… I just don’t understand how can you do that, I mean how can you not stop, you know? How can you not stop?”
In the video, while the supposed gray or silver sedan was stopped, three other vehicles drove past.
"Three cars passed by? Oh come on. That’s sad, you know three cars passed by, and nobody said anything,” McCree added.
CrimeStoppers is hoping that if the person who hit Thomas doesn’t come forward, one of the other drivers will.
“All we know is three or four cars may have driven by that area at the time of the incident," CrimeStoppers’ Tony Garret said. “So we’re hoping someone may call in and say that they remember seeing something.”
CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help find the vehicle or identify the person driving it.
