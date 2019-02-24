Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday underway

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - This year is Alabama’s eighth annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax holiday.
Many in Montgomery took advantage of the sales tax holiday.
“We’ve seen big crowds," Laris Bodiford, sales manager at Academy Sports and Outdoors, said.
Bodiford said the most popular item purchased this weekend was a “weather radio.”
Weather radios weren’t the only items tax free. From batteries and flashlights, to generators, the weather sales tax holiday is the perfect time for folks to stock up on items needed for severe weather, and save some money.
Common supplies that were under $60 were tax free, and generators under $1,000 were also tax free.
“This is a time you can go, you can do your shopping have the things that you need, prepare ahead of time and the best thing about it is you can save some money while doing that," Melissa Warnke, with the Alabama Retail Association, said.
Warnke said it’s never too early to prepare for the threat of severe weather.
“In the aftermath of those storms, it is very hard to one get to a store to get the items that you need, but two to make sure that the stores don’t sell out of it before you get what you need," Warnke said.
The holiday began on Friday and ended on Sunday.
