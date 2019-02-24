Bourbon Street shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others injured, according to Police Chief Shaun Ferguson. The shooting happened on the 400 block of Bourbon Street on Sunday, Feb. 24, around 3:15 am.
Eighth District Officers heard shots being fired and responded immediately, said Ferguson.
A security guard was trying to remove an individual from Willie’s Chicken Shack when the individual tried to take the security guard’s weapon. It’s believed that the individual gained possession of the gun and began shooting, said the police chief.
According to a spokesperson for the City of New Orleans, three people were shot. The security guard, who has been identified as a 23-year-old male, was shot in the neck and the suspect, 37-year-old Louis Barnes, was shot in the shoulder. A 36-year-old female was also shot during the struggle. She was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the identity of the woman that was killed. Once an autopsy is completed and the victim’s family is notified, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name along with an official cause of death.
Barnes has been arrested and booked with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder.
It was originally believed that a fourth person was shot during the incident, but it was later learned that the person was injured by something else.
Since Friday, Feb. 22, seven guns have been taken from Bourbon Street.
Police say investigators recovered the gun used in the shooting and are continuing to investigate the incident.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Bruce Brueggeman at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
