First Alert: Cooler and drier behind last night’s front

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A cold front ripped across parts of Alabama and Mississippi Saturday. It brought multiple Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with it, and we are now only getting our first real look at the damage and destruction this line of strong to severe storms caused.
Now that the front has moved through, cooler and drier air is moving in behind it. What a beautiful day it is shaping up to be! Highs today will stay in the 60s under abundant sunshine. Normally, high temperatures are at 60 degrees, so we’re still a little warmer than normal, but nearly 20 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Like this cooler weather? The 60s will stick around for a few days, as will sunshine. Enjoy!
