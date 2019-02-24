1 injured in shooting during birthday party in west Alabama

DEMOPOLIS, AL (WSFA) - One person has been injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Demopolis Saturday night.
According to Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers, officers responded to a building on U.S. Highway 43 South, known as “The Garage,” where an altercation between multiple people occurred. The victim was shot and taken to Bryan Whitfield Hospital, then transferred to another hospital. He is in stable condition.
According to Flowers, the owner of the building said it had been rented out for a birthday party. Flowers said investigators are interviewing and identifying witnesses and possible suspects.
