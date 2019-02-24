Man killed in early morning shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was killed in an early morning shooting in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, officers and fire medics responded to the 1000 block of South Holt Street soon after 1 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. There, they found Dometrius Coleman, 25, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Duckett said Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene and the initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated. No arrests have been made at this time.
Police ask individuals with knowledge in this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Coleman is Montgomery’s eighth homicide victim in 2019.
