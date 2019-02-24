Residents moving on after Auburn apartment fire

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Some residents of Crossland Downs are trying to get used to a new normal, after the place they called home burst into flames following a shootout between law enforcement and Christopher Wallace.
After Wallace robbed a pharmacy and shot Auburn police officer Justin Sanders, he was found at Crossland Downs where he engaged in gunfire with police before killing the woman he was with, Erica Miller, then himself. Shortly after, the building erupted in flames.
Property owner Ray Huff says that four units are now uninhabitable and that he’s been dealing with insurance companies every day since the event to see what needs to be done to move forward.
“So the insurance companies are determining now what they’re going to do. I don’t know the answer to that question. That whole building will not be occupied for several months while we’re in the process of rebuilding it,” says Huff.
Huff says that he has been working with each resident affected by the fire to sort out new living arrangements. He says that he is hoping to rebuild this summer so that everything is up and running by the start of the fall semester.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and officer Justin sanders is recovering from his injuries. Over $32,000 have been donated to help his family during this time.
