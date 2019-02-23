2 safe, 1 missing after flood waters sweep vehicle away in DeKalb County

(WAFF) - A search is continuing in DeKalb County for one person after crews were able to rescue two people late Friday night.
The incident happened at Buck’s Pocket Bridge around 10 p.m.
A man and woman were trying to cross the flooded bridge when the vehicle got swept away in flood waters.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene and were able to rescue the man and woman, but a search is ongoing for a third person involved.
No description has been given for that third person.
Search efforts started back up Saturday morning at 7:30.
WAFF is working to learn more on this situation. Check back for updates.
