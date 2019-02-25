AL residents invited to FREE concert featuring ALABAMA

LA CYGNE KS, (WSFA) - If you and about 4.875 million of your closest friends aren’t doing anything in late May, how about a FREE concert featuring country music mega group ALABAMA?
It’s no joke, but there is one thing you should be aware of. The free event is in Kansas.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is extending the invitation to the Yellowhammer State as a way of promoting the Tumbleweed Music Festival. There will be more than 25 acts to enjoy.
To read more about the concert and secure your ticket, go to CentralAlabamaWeekend!
Last one to the state line, please turn out the lights!
