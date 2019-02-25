24 AL schools recognized at luncheon in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Twenty-four schools across Alabama were honored by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools at an awards luncheon in Prattville.
Five of the schools listed as Schools of Distinction are in WSFA 12 News’ coverage area, with two named 2018 CLAS Banner Schools. Beverlye Magnet School, Montana Street Magnet School, and Selma Street Elementary School of Dothan City Schools were recognized as CLAS Schools of Distinction, with Beverlye Magnet School named as the 2018 CLAS Banner School. George Washington Carver Elementary School of Macon County Schools and Westside Elementary School of Demopolis City Schools were selected as 2018 CLAS Schools of Distinction with George Washington Carver Elementary School named as the 2018 CLAS Banner School.
The CLAS Schools of Distinction across the eight State School Board Districts are:
- Alma Bryant High School of Mobile County Schools
- Robert E. Lee Elementary School of Satsuma City Schools
- Tanner Williams Elementary School of Mobile County Schools
- Beverlye Magnet School of Dothan City Schools
- Montana Street Magnet School of Dothan City Schools
- Selma Street Elementary School of Dothan City Schools
- B.B. Comer Memorial High School of Talladega County Schools
- Hoover High School of Hoover City Schools
- Munford Elementary School of Talladega County Schools
- Buhl Elementary School of Tuscaloosa County Schools
- Central High School of Tuscaloosa City Schools
- Hillcrest High School of Tuscaloosa County Schools
- George Washington Carver Elementary School of Macon County Schools
- Satsuma High School of Satsuma City Schools
- Westside Elementary School of Demopolis City Schools
- Morgan County Schools Technology Park of Morgan County Schools
- Pleasant Valley High School of Calhoun County Schools
- Weaver Elementary School of Calhoun County Schools
- Florence High School of Florence City Schools
- Leeds High School of Leeds City Schools
- Verner Elementary School of Tuscaloosa City Schools
- Bob Jones High School of Madison City Schools
- John S. Jones Elementary School of Etowah County Schools
- SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School of Athens City Schools
The 2018 CLAS Banner Schools are:
- Alma Bryant High School of Mobile County Schools
- Beverlye Magnet School of Dothan City Schools
- Hoover High School of Hoover City Schools
- Central High School of Tuscaloosa City Schools
- George Washington Carver Elementary School of Macon County Schools
- Pleasant Valley High School of Calhoun County Schools
- Leeds High School of Leeds City Schools
- SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School of Athens City Schools
The CLAS Banner School program was created in 2001 to recognize schools in Alabama that showcase outstanding programs and service to students. Across the state, 160 schools were nominated for 2018 honors.
