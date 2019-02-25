24 AL schools recognized at luncheon in Prattville

Five of the schools listed as Schools of Distinction are in WSFA 12 News’ coverage area, with two named 2018 CLAS Banner Schools. Beverlye Magnet School, Montana Street Magnet School, and Selma Street Elementary School of Dothan City Schools were recognized as CLAS Schools of Distinction, with Beverlye Magnet School named as the 2018 CLAS Banner School. George Washington Carver Elementary School of Macon County Schools and Westside Elementary School of Demopolis City Schools were selected as 2018 CLAS Schools of Distinction with George Washington Carver Elementary School named as the 2018 CLAS Banner School.