Resolutions honor ASU students who participated in 1960 sit-in

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, that while no one can remake history, nor can any official municipal action right all wrongs of the past, the City Council officially, publicly and explicitly acknowledges our sorrow, profound shock, dismay and appall for those wrongs of the past and recognizing the grief, pain and suffering caused by actions years ago, express our disappointment and remorse to the students and families of those arrested and prosecuted by the City of Montgomery for participation in the demonstration in 1960,” the city council resolution stated.