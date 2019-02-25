Resolutions honor ASU students who participated in 1960 sit-in

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery leaders presented Alabama State University with resolutions condemning the actions taken against students who participated in a lunch counter sit-in 59 years ago.
Monday, County Commission Chairman Elton Dean and Mayor Todd Strange presented the resolutions to ASU President Quinton T. Ross. The Montgomery County Commission and Montgomery City Council passed the resolutions late last year.
“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, that while no one can remake history, nor can any official municipal action right all wrongs of the past, the City Council officially, publicly and explicitly acknowledges our sorrow, profound shock, dismay and appall for those wrongs of the past and recognizing the grief, pain and suffering caused by actions years ago, express our disappointment and remorse to the students and families of those arrested and prosecuted by the City of Montgomery for participation in the demonstration in 1960,” the city council resolution stated.
On Feb. 25, 1960 several Alabama State University students staged a peaceful protest against the racially-segregated lunch counter at the Montgomery County Courthouse cafeteria. This was the state’s first civil rights sit-in protest.
“Alabama State students were literally placing their lives in jeopardy so that others might taste the fine fruit of freedom and equality for all regardless of the color of one’s skin,” Ross said.
Several ASU students were arrested and prosecuted for their participation in the sit-in. Nine students were expelled from ASU after the protest: Bernard Lee, St. John Dixon, Edward E. Jones, Leon Rice, Howard Shipman, Elroy Emory, James McFarland, Joseph Peterson and Marzette Watts.
Peterson was at Monday’s commemoration.
Famous civil rights lawyer Fred Gray who represented Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was also at the news conference Monday. Gray represented many civil rights activists and was also involved in the sit-in case.
