Auburn University receives funding for agricultural facility

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - More than $43 million in federal funding has been approved by Congress to assist Auburn University in the production of a new agricultural science facility.
The funding will specifically help establish a new USDA Agricultural Research Soil Dynamics Laboratory on campus according to Auburn University Media Contact, Preston Sparks. The new facility is said to focus on improving food production in the state of Alabama and more.
“The new facility will further Auburn’s drive to inspire through life-changing innovation,” said Auburn President Steven Leath. “Auburn will deepen its relationship with the USDA, more opportunities will emerge for our students and faculty and Auburn will be in a better position to solve real-world problems.”
Leath says he and the students at Auburn are grateful to have the support of U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.
Sparks says the research will focus on improving the productive and sustainable use of soil and water resources for increased crop and livestock production. Shelby, who is the chairmen of the Senate Appropriations Committee, supported the legislation that awarded the funds to Auburn University.
“I am proud to have secured funding for the new ARS facility in Auburn,” said Shelby. “The soil lab will serve as an outlet for the USDA to complete research that will improve crop and livestock production for Alabama and the entire nation. I look forward to the work that will result from the partnership between Auburn and the USDA, and I am confident the project will continue to enhance our state’s thriving agriculture industry.”
The Dean of the College of Agriculture and director of the Alabama Agricultural Experiment station, Paul Patterson, says the university is excited about the university’s new advancement.
“This is an exciting step forward at Auburn,” said Patterson. “Through this partnership, we will seek to transform agricultural production and farm profitability.”
