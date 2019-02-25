Caught on video: Food cart explodes in Oregon

No one was injured in the blast

Food cart explosion caught on camera in Oregon
February 25, 2019 at 6:21 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 6:22 AM

EUGENE, OR (KEZI/CNN) - An explosion rocked a neighborhood Sunday morning.

At around 8 am. Sunday, Buck Buck Food Cart exploded, shaking up the entire neighborhood.

People who were in the area said they felt the blast from the explosion. One man said he was in church when it went off.

“It just kind rocked a little bit while we were at mass. We didn’t know what happened. We heard a blast and then fire engine,” said Steven O’Brian, who owns Builders Electric next door, which was not damaged.

Officials said the explosion damaged three surrounding buildings, including Oakshire Brewing Public House.

It caused kegs there to explode, spewing beer everywhere.

There were no reported injuries from the explosions, something for which O’Brian said he’s grateful.

“Anyone in the immediate area could have died, and luckily there wasn’t anyone around,” he said.

The owners also said they’re thankful no one was nearby, saying in a Facebook post that things can be replaced but people cannot.

They also want to thank the community for all the love and support they’re receiving.

Well... First and foremost, no one was hurt. Things be can replaced, people cannot. We’re all still in shock and we’ll...

Posted by Buck Buck Food Cart on Sunday, February 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 KEZI via CNN. All rights reserved.