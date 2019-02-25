Family settles into new Habitat for Humanity home

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Kim Starr remembers vividly the moment a truck came crashing into her family’s first floor apartment last October, and just how close it came to hitting her.
“If he’d come a few inches more, I’d have been gone because he would have went right through my bedroom window,” Starr recalled.
The already cramped apartment for the family of four seemed to be closing in.
“When that man hit us with his truck, it was even worse because it wasn’t really suitable for anybody to live in,” Starr went on. And it was especially so for her. Born with Cerebral palsy, Starr uses a wheelchair.
“I was a prisoner in my own home,” she said through tears.
All the freedoms denied to her in her old apartment are now realities in her new place. Monday, Starr and her family officially moved into their new home, built by the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.
This is Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity’s 129th House Dedication. The home was sponsored by Publix with a matching grant from Wiregrass Foundation. It’s also the first handicap-accessible home Starr has ever lived in.
Now, she can enjoy the simple freedoms of life like comfortably showering.
“I told my daughter there won’t be any hot water for a while because I’m going to sit in there for a long time,” the mom joked.
And everybody, including her grandson, has their own space!
“His dad and him slept on a blow out mattress in the living room,” Starr stated. “Now, he’s got his own room. He can spread out!"
The family agrees having the space makes them happy, but how they plan to use the place makes them most excited.
“We have it all planned out. We’ll make some chocolate chip cookies and stuff. We’re looking to have some freedoms,” Starr said.
