FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Monday, but more wet weather ahead

High temperatures into the afternoon will climb into the middle 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Sunshine won’t last long this week with clouds streaming back into the area tomorrow. A few showers will be possible Tuesday with scattered showers continuing through the rest of the week. Thankfully, overall rainfall amounts do not appear to be particularly heavy, so flooding does not look like a problem. But the forecast will trend back toward the gloomy end of spectrum after today as temperatures warm back into the 70s for the rest of the week.