Man wanted in Brundidge assault

BRUNDIDGE, AL (WSFA) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an assault in Brundidge.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Brundidge police investigators have identified Christopher Warren Lee Shipmon in reference to an assault that happened on Feb. 17. The assault happened at the Ingram Trailer Park, and police say Shipmon was armed with a handgun and knife.
Shipmon is wanted for second degree assault. Anyone with information in this case should call police or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP. Tipsters can also download the P3-tips app, or give information through the web.
