Montgomery laying foundation to become a ‘tech city’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama’s capital city wants to become a digital city, which would help with its goal of bringing in high-paying tech jobs and businesses.
“You cannot recruit in the 21st Century without these digital cities," Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange stated.
The city has launched several initiatives to bring in those types of jobs, creating partnerships with tech companies.
Montgomery has launched 'Smart City’ and TechMGM, and is also expanding wifi downtown and turning to LED lighting as it transitions to the future.
“When you have good connectivity, that’s a place you may want to be," said Charisse Stokes with TechMGM. "If you look at medical providers or financial institutions, those businesses, so in-turn, they are relying heavily on infrastructure and technology.”
Economist Dr. Keivan Deravi says Montgomery is taking a good step forward to bring in tech businesses, but he believes there’s more work to be done.
“One of our biggest obstacles right now is the education system," Deravi assessed.
He doesn’t believe Montgomery has the two-year or four-year colleges needed in order to provide the workforce these businesses would need to stay.
“Our biggest obstacle is sort of creating the labor force necessary to supply the manpower they need. So unless we get that going, this would be just a first step that may not be as fruitful as they wish it would be," Deravi said.
Strange said work needs to be done with area colleges, specifically when it comes to providing courses in technology.
