Orange Beach wants a fun, safe spring break

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WSFA)-A spring break advisory has been issued for Orange Beach encouraging visitors to have a good and safe time, only leaving footprints behind.
The Orange Beach Police Department has issued an advisory stating the beaches should remain clean, visitors should be respectful of one another and to enjoy themselves during the break.
Police officials say the city will not tolerate underage drinking, illegal drug use, disorderly conduct or any other unlawful behavior. The advisory also warns of arrests if any illegal behavior occurs.
Further requests from the city are listed below:
- Do not sleep in your car or on the beach
- Do not have glass containers in the beach
- Do not dig large holes on the beach or have steel shovels
- Do not have alcohol on Alabama State Park beaches
- Do not leave your chairs and tents on the beach after sunset
- Do not have loud, offensive music or noise on the beach or in you room
Orange beach prides itself in being a family-oriented beach and will enforce these rules to ensure safety and order during spring break activities.
For any questions call the Orange Beach Police Department at 251-981-9777.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.