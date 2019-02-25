Pike Road begins renovation of Georgia Washington campus

PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) - Pike Road Schools have announced the next three phases of improvement for the Pike Road High School, Georgia Washington Campus.
Leaders broke ground on the first phase Monday, which calls for renovating the high school. The price tag on that project? About $7 million.
In phase two, an investment of about $3 million will help create on-campus athletic facilities including for football, baseball and softball.
And the final phase calls for additional classrooms to be built across the Pike Road School System with the remaining funds.
The town of Pike Road purchased what was Georgia Washington Junior High School from Montgomery Public Schools in 2018 for a total of nearly $10 million.
One of the stipulations was that the school would remain named for Georgia Washington, who is buried on the campus grounds.
Mayor Gordon Stone promised the renovations will honor the school’s history.
“We certainly are respectful of the fact that this is the Georgia Washington campus," Mayor Gordon Stone explained. "And it’s really neat that we are able to celebrate this during Black History Month. It’s an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to making sure her legacy and her contributions to public education are recognized and will continue to be recognized as a part of this project.”
The renovations will take place while students are still on campus, so leaders say there’s no set timeline on completion, only that they will work as quickly as possible to finish.
“I am honored to say that the Town has been able to make education facilities available in a way that has allowed our school system to have zero capital debt,” said Stone. “It is an honor to have been a part of this dream from its inception. Today, we are taking the next step forward and anticipate that we will have many more great steps to come.”
