Report: Montgomery drivers losing money on local roadways

“At the end of the day, if we do not fix our infrastructure, I we do not add capacity to our infrastructure, we will find ourselves further and further and further behind. We've got to have this,” Mayor Todd Strange said. “This is just another way to say, legislature let’s do what we need to do and if you don't want to call it a tax call it a user fee because that's what it is; It's a fee for being able to use our roads.”