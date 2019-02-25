Report: Montgomery drivers losing money on local roadways

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery city and county leaders are pushing for a state-wide gas tax.
Leaders believe the gas tax could be a solution to help fix problems highlighted in a recent report from TRIP, a non-profit transportation research group based in Washington D.C., which focused on infrastructure issues across the state.
According to the TRIP report, the average driver loses close to $1,400 a year on Montgomery roadways. TRIP says this is in part due to the conditions of major roads and highways which lack state and local funding. The report also looks at the cost of lost time and wasted fuel due to congestion, safety of the roadways and the financial cost of traffic crashes.
During a news conference Monday, city leaders said Alabama's infrastructure is the backbone of the state's economy and is crucial to economic growth.
“At the end of the day, if we do not fix our infrastructure, I we do not add capacity to our infrastructure, we will find ourselves further and further and further behind. We've got to have this,” Mayor Todd Strange said. “This is just another way to say, legislature let’s do what we need to do and if you don't want to call it a tax call it a user fee because that's what it is; It's a fee for being able to use our roads.”
Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean echoed those sentiments saying a strong infrastructure is what drives industries to the area.
“In order for Montgomery County to continue to develop and grow, we must have a strong infrastructure. It’s what drives industries here and keeps them here,” said Dean. “We are committed to delivering quality and effective services to the citizens of Montgomery County. Without a doubt, we will continue to support improvements to our roads and bridges.”
Earlier this month, there was an agreement between Gov. Kay Ivey, counties and cities to increase the state gas tax by 12 cents on top of current gas tax. Lawmakers would need to approve it during the legislative session, which begins next Tuesday.
On Wednesday Ivey is expected to announce her plan to improve Alabama’s infrastructure system.
