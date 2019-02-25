1 shot on Montgomery’s Lower Wetumpka Road

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigation a shooting that happened Monday afternoon, but few details were immediately available.
Police could say the victim, an unnamed man, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Lower Wetumpka Road, not far from the Northern Boulevard.
Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
