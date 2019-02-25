2-vehicle crash claims life of Prattville man

By WSFA Staff | February 25, 2019 at 9:55 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 9:55 AM

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Prattville man.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say Walter Jefferson Marshall, 80, was killed when the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup. Marshall, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not injured, ALEA officials say.

The crash happened around 3:58 p.m. on Chilton County 23 at the intersection of Chilton County 530, about three miles south of Verbena.

No other information has been released.

