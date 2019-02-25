22-year-old Enterprise woman killed in I-65 crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An Enterprise woman was killed early Sunday morning after the car she was riding in left the road and hit a bridge piling, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Lindsey Jensen, 22, was riding in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with 23-year-old Robert Whatley, of New Brockton, who was driving. Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene, and Whatley was taken to D.W. McMillian Hospital.
The crash happened at 3:15 a.m. on Interstate 65 in Escambia County 10 miles west of Flomaton.
No further information has been released. Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the crash.
