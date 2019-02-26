The Boys & Girls Club has big needs to fill with telethon

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is hosting a telethon Tuesday to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region.
Over 1200 children are members of the three clubs in the area at a membership fee of just $5 a year. The Boys & Girls Clubs rely heavily on donations and grants to keep the facilities operating, so a lot of the big repairs tend to slip through the cracks.
The pool at the West End Boys & Girls Club has been covered for more than a year, unusable, in desperate need of repair, but too old to get the problems fixed.
Tobarie Burton, the director of the West End Boys & Girls Club, was also a member at this club growing up.
“A lot of the stuff that’s in the pool was there when I was a young kid,” Burton remembered. "Over the last 40 years, this pool has been used a lot! We are pretty much swimming from the time we open in the summer to the time we close, just to make sure every kid has an opportunity to swim. And we swim every day, Monday through Friday,”
But the pool has fallen into disrepair.
“A lot of the equipment that we have inside the pool house is outdated,” Burton explained, and the parts needed to repair it are no longer made. “So they have definitely a hard time finding parts when we need maintenance done to the pool.”
So the work on the pool really needs to start from scratch.
“Talking with the pool company, they’re going to actually break the concrete up, get the pipes out, give us new tile, lighting equipment in the pump house, everything will pretty much be brand new.”
All they need is the money to do it.
“We’re looking at between $55,000 and $60,000,” Burton said it can be ready by summer. “We’ve already talked with the company. If we can raise the money, they’re ready to get started.”
At the Chisholm Club, a new bike trail was recently installed, along with special trek bikes for the kids there to use. It needs money to maintain that trail and its bikes.
And there's always a need to hire more people to work with the kids, especially on their homework. What the Boys & Girls Club calls "Project Learn" is a big part of its mission, offering support for students outside the classroom. Right now, it doesn't have nearly as many workers that are trained in education as it needs to help every student.
The telethon runs Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll provide a phone number to call at that time.
