Boys and girls club telethon to be held on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the River Region to host a telethon. The proceeds from the telethon will benefit all three clubs across the River Region.
The three clubs benefit over 1,300 disadvantaged children with development programs.
“The best thing about the organization is that you have people that truly care about kids. You know, regardless of what kind of day that the kid is having, they need to know that when they come into the door, there’s always a loving, caring arm that’s ready to wrap around you and make all of your problems go away and try to put a smile on your face," Tobarie Burton, unit director of the West End Boys and Girls Club, said.
Burton was a member of the West End Boys and Girls Club when he was a kid and said it saved his life.
“The Boys and Girls Club benefited my life greatly, because it helped keep me off the streets. I think it helped keep me out of jail and it helped get me on the right path of where I needed to go for adulthood," Burton said.
Rick Jackson, the executive director of all of the River Region’s Boys and Girls Clubs, said Burton’s story is just one example of the impact the Boys and Girls Club can have on someone’s life.
“Donors, contributors, grants and people like WSFA helping us out, trying to, with this telethon, helping us try to reach that goal to provide for those kids," Jackson said.
The telethon will be the first time WSFA has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club for an event like this, and both WSFA and the River Region’s Boys and Girls Clubs are hoping it’s a success.
“Of course, we hope to raise 300 thousand but if we raise five, that’s five dollars, that’s fine with us," Jackson said.
The telethon runs Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll provide a phone number to call at that time.
