2 children killed in mobile home fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Several agencies are on the scene of a fatal fire that killed two young children.
A father tried to save his two-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy from a fully engulfed mobile home fire in the 1400 block of Little River Trail just after midnight, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. However, he was unable to reach them due to the intensity of the fire.
The Alabama State Fire Marshal is investigating the blaze.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.