1992 death penalty case returns to court for resentencing

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - What started as a death sentence is now life without parole for a man who confessed to killing a Montgomery woman in her home while her child, 2, watched.
William Knotts was sent to death row in the early 1990s. But recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court changed his sentence and, most recently, brought him back to court again for another sentencing reconsideration.
In 1992 a Montgomery jury convicted Knotts of capital murder for the shooting death of Helen Rhodes. The jury returned a sentence of life without the possibility of parole, but Judge Charles Price overrode the jury’s decision and sentenced Knotts to death.
“If anyone deserves death, this person right here does,” stated Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey as he quoted the judge’s ruling from 1992. “He saw his record, he saw what he was capable of.”
The victim’s family thought that was the end. But their judicial nightmare was only beginning.
Knotts was 17-years-old when he escaped from Mt. Meigs Youth Detention Facility in 1989 and encountered Helen Rhodes. Bailey said Knotts was sitting on the side of the road when Rhodes drove past him in a car, splashing water in his direction.
Knotts reportedly turned himself back into the facility, but became enraged over the incident to the point he eventually plotted her murder.
“We’re talking about someone who is going to hunt down a lady who splashed water on him with a car,” Bailey stated. “He planned it, broke out of prison and kills her in front of her two-year-old child. That person deserves to die.”
Knotts was two months shy of his eighteenth birthday at the time of the murder. Those sixty days ultimately made the difference between life and death for the defendant.
In 2005, a U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roper v. Simmons made it unconstitutional to sentence juveniles to death. Knotts’ sentence was overturned and he returned to court to be sentenced to life without parole.
In 2016, the high court ordered Alabama’s courts to reconsider life without parole sentences in half a dozen cases where the defendant was 17 or younger at the time of murder. Knotts case was included in that decision.
Nearly three years later, Judge J.R. Gaines presided over the hearing to reconsider Knotts’ sentence for a lesser punishment. After hearing the evidence, Gaines upheld the life sentence.
“We are doing this because of two months,” Bailey said. “If he had been two months older he would have probably already received his punishment - execution. The fact that we are paying for him to be in prison, running the risk of him escaping and hurting someone else.”
Rhodes’ family feels like they are serving a life sentence, too. Rhodes’ sister wept and prayed this would be the last time they had to face her killer.
Despite the time that’s passed, what’s left of Rhodes’ family is still deeply grieving her loss. She was in her prime, enjoying her life as a wife and young mother who had just earned a master’s degree at Auburn University.
Her sisters explained Rhodes’ death had a ripple effect on the family and their health, prompting the death of several loved ones. They explained Rhodes’ son, who is now in his thirties, is still traumatized by his mother’s death.
“Life without parole is a stiff sentence, as long as it stays life without,” Bailey explained. “There’s no guarantee he will serve the rest of his life in prison.”
Knotts is currently incarcerated at St. Clair Correctional Facility.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.