Facebook restores Russia-linked pages

(CNN) - Facebook is allowing Russia-linked pages again.
Earlier this month, the social media giant suspended pages run by a company called Maffick Media that were tied to RT, a Russian state-backed media outlet.
Facebook doesn't have an official policy that calls for state-supported outlets to reveal funding sources.
But some, including Democratic Senator Mark Warner, say that should change.
Warner is on the Senate Intelligence Committee involved in the investigation of disinformation operations that appeared on Facebook.
Warner told CNN in a statement, “At this point, Facebook should have established a clear policy when it comes to state-supported media.”
"While I'm pleased Facebook made the RT-linked groups disclose the affiliation to RT in their 'About' section, this kind of disclosure should be clear and conspicuous," he added.
A spokesperson for Facebook says the company is working toward making pages on its site clearer.
The spokesperson also added "We are also starting to ask Pages that exhibit potentially misleading behavior to disclose their affiliation with their parent company. For example, we reached out to Maffick Media to request that they disclose the affiliation of their Pages with its parent companies. The required information has now been added to the About section of these Pages to indicate their affiliation with RT and Ruptly so people can learn who's behind the Pages they're interacting with on Facebook."
In opposition to Facebook, YouTube has been labeling videos that come from state-funded media outlets.
