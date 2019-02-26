MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A former WSFA 12 News anchor has died.
Joseph Brady Lewis, known on air as Jay Lewis, died Feb. 19. His obituary was published over the weekend.
Lewis was the editorial director who preceded Bob Ingram in the 1970s. He also filled in on the anchor desk from 1975 to 1976, when Bob Howell took over.
Lewis hosted a news magazine program called “Composite” that aired on WSFA Saturday nights.
We pass along our thoughts and prayers to Jay’s family and friends, from all of us here at WSFA 12 News.
