Innocent driver killed in crash with Dothan robbery suspect

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - One man is in custody and another man is dead after a crime spree that included multiple locations across Dothan and Houston County.
Jeremy Jermain Jones is charged with murder, eight counts of first degree robbery, one count of first degree assault, one count of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and one count of first degree attempted kidnapping related to Monday’s events.
Police identified Jones as a felon and according to court documents he was previously charged with possession of drugs and escape from Houston County Community Corrections.
Below is a breakdown of the timeline of Monday’s events according to police:
1. Around 4:30 p.m., Jones got into a physical altercation on North Alice Street. During the altercation, Jones brandished a gun, took the victim’s wallet and stole a white Hyundai Santa Fe. They say he fired shots in the air before taking off in the stolen car.
2. A short time later, he arrived at a home in Kinsey and committed another robbery and kidnapping. Houston County’s Sheriff’s Office is working this investigation.
3. Jones drove the kidnapped victim to a residence on Fairfield Cir. The victim was able to escape on foot. The suspect left in the stolen Hyundai.
4. At 5:00 p.m., Jones was in the 2300 block of Denton Rd. where he approached a black Honda Accord occupied by an elderly couple and demanded the vehicle at gunpoint. They drove off and Jones left in the stolen Hyundai.
5. At 5:20 p.m., the suspect approached a man locking a gate in the 900 block of Murray Rd. The suspect fired several shots in the air and demanded his grey Kia Sorento. Jones stole the Sorento and left the scene.
6. At 5:25 p.m., Jones approached a man checking the mail in the 100 block of Twitchell Rd. He demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint. The suspect went through the wallet and found nothing of value and threw the wallet back at the victim and fled in the stolen Sorento.
7. At 5:30 p.m., Jones approached a man jogging in the 4000 block of Ross Clark Cir. He pointed the gun at the victim and demanded that he get into the vehicle with him. The victim refused and he fled in the stolen Sorento.
8. At 5:45 p.m. a patrol officer spotted the Sorento at the intersection of Ross Clark Cir. and Kinsey Rd. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and Jones fled. At the intersection of Ross Clark Cir. and Burdeshaw St. the suspect swerved into oncoming traffic on Ross Clark Circle. After going through the intersection of Ross Clark circle and Columbia Hwy. the suspect was involved in a major vehicle accident with a vehicle occupied by Paul Roberts and Patricia Roberts.
9. Jones exited the vehicle and ran on foot towards Krystal Restaurant. During his escape from the accident he attempted to gain access to two vehicles in the area, but was unsuccessful. Officers arrested Jones in front of Krystal.
Paul Roberts died in the wreck. His wife, Patricia, was taken to the hospital and released.
“We mourn the loss of a resident who was driving down the road yesterday and all of a sudden his life was taken from him by the malicious acts,” said Chief Steve Parrish, “What he did was just out and out mean, vicious, selfish, ruthless.”
Parrish says officers concluded during their interview with Jones he was aware of the crimes he was committing and they are pushing for punishment to the fullest extent of the law.
Jones is being held on no bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.